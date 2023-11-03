Cuyahoga Heights handed Hanoverton United a tough 26-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Heights a 7-0 lead over Hanoverton United.

The Red Wolves opened a thin 13-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cuyahoga Heights and Hanoverton United were both scoreless.

The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hanoverton United faced off against East Palestine.

