Mogadore fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 29-8 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Andover Pymatuning Valley, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Mogadore through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 21-8 intermission margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Mogadore steamrolled to a 29-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Windham.

