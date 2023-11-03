Defense dominated as Germantown Valley View pitched a 49-0 shutout of Bethel-Tate in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Germantown Valley View moved in front of Bethel-Tate 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a huge 42-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Germantown Valley View roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bethel-Tate faced off against Fayetteville and Germantown Valley View took on Waynesville on Oct. 20 at Waynesville High School.

