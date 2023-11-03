Brookville grabbed a 28-18 victory at the expense of Camden Preble Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a tight 14-10 gap over the Arrows at the intermission.

Brookville jumped to a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Brookville took on Franklin on Oct. 20 at Franklin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.