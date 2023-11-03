Barnesville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Gahanna Columbus Academy 19-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Barnesville a 13-0 lead over Gahanna Columbus Academy.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 14-13 lead over the Shamrocks heading into the second quarter.

Barnesville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-17 lead over Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Barnesville faced off against Belmont Union Local and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 20 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

