Cincinnati Princeton fought back from a slow start and rolled to 31-14 win over Hamilton at Cincinnati Princeton High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Princeton at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Big Blue’s expense.

Cincinnati Princeton moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 20 at Hamilton High School.

