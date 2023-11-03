A suffocating defense helped Canal Winchester Harvest Prep handle Zanesville West Muskingum 24-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 6-0 intermission margin at the Tornadoes’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on KIPP Columbus on Oct. 20 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

