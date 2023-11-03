Cincinnati Moeller posted a narrow 10-7 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Ocala Trinity Catholic and Cincinnati Moeller took on Detroit MLK on Oct. 20 at Detroit Martin Luther King High School.

