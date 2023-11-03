Mason finally found a way to top Milford 10-9 for an Ohio high school football victory at Milford High on Nov. 3.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mason and Milford settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.

Mason jumped to a 10-9 bulge over Milford as the fourth quarter began.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Mason took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 20 at Mason High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.