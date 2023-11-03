Coldwater knocked off Archbold 28-14 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Coldwater darted in front of Archbold 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Coldwater jumped ahead of Archbold 28-14 as the final quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

