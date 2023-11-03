Hilliard Bradley raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 27-22 win over Westerville North on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 10-0 advantage over Westerville North through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Westerville North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Hilliard Bradley 15-13.

The Jaguars pulled off a stirring 14-7 final quarter to trip the Warriors.

