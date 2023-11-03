Gahanna Lincoln finally found a way to top Grove City 48-42 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Gahanna Lincoln jumped in front of Grove City 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a towering 34-14 gap over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City each scored in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds narrowed the gap 21-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and Grove City took on Galloway Westland on Oct. 20 at Galloway Westland High School.

