A swift early pace pushed Milan Edison past Pemberville Eastwood Friday 38-7 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Milan Edison opened with a 10-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through the first quarter.

The Chargers fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Milan Edison stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Genoa Area.

