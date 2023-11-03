Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 17-14 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Dublin Coffman opened with a 7-0 advantage over Powell Olentangy Liberty through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 17-7.

The Patriots narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dublin Coffman faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Oct. 20 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.