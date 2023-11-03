Delaware Olentangy Berlin notched a win against Perrysburg 23-7 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bears opened a narrow 3-0 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Perrysburg moved ahead of Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7-6 to start the fourth quarter.

A 17-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bears’ defeat of the Yellow Jackets.

The last time Perrysburg and Delaware Olentangy Berlin played in a 24-8 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Thomas Worthington and Perrysburg took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Oct. 20 at Perrysburg High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.