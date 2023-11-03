A suffocating defense helped Canfield South Range handle West Lafayette Ridgewood 35-0 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Canfield South Range a 7-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Canfield South Range breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Canfield South Range took on Hubbard on Oct. 20 at Canfield South Range High School.

