Lewis Center Olentangy eventually beat Miamisburg 38-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Lewis Center Olentangy thundered in front of Miamisburg 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Miamisburg showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 24-14.

The Braves held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Marysville and Miamisburg took on Springboro on Oct. 20 at Springboro High School.

