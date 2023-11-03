Defense dominated as Lakewood St. Edward pitched a 35-0 shutout of Canton GlenOak for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Lakewood St. Edward darted in front of Canton GlenOak 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Lakewood St. Edward thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon Perry.

