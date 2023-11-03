Ironton posted a narrow 37-28 win over Heath in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 7-0 lead over Heath.

The Fighting Tigers opened an enormous 24-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 14-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Ironton faced off against Portsmouth and Heath took on Johnstown on Oct. 20 at Heath High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.