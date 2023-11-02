MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Schools announced classes are cancelled Friday at Mansfield Middle and Mansfield Senior High. Tomorrow’s playoff game, scheduled to be played at Arlin Field, has been moved.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We have been made aware of a potential security concern,” Supt. Stan Jefferson wrote in an automated alert to district families and staff.

“We take all threats very seriously and out of an abundance of caution are canceling school on Friday, November 3 for Senior High and Middle School students ONLY,” he wrote.

Jefferson’s message also stated that the district is conducting a thorough investigation with the Mansfield Police Department.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” Jefferson concluded. “We recognize the impact of such decisions and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Friday’s playoff game is being moved to Rocky River High School, according to an announcement on the district’s website. All tickets will be honored and can still be purchased online and at the gate.