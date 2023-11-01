Ottoville’s defense throttled Findlay Liberty-Benton, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Nov. 1.

The first half gave Ottoville a 4-0 lead over Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 28, Ottoville faced off against Miller City and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Van Buren on Oct. 28 at Van Buren High School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.