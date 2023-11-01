St. Marys topped Lexington 2-1 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Nov. 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Roughriders held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and St. Marys took on Celina on Oct. 26 at Celina High School.

