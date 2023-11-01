Cincinnati Seven Hills posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati Mariemont on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Cincinnati Seven Hills thundered in front of Cincinnati Mariemont 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Stingers and the Warriors each scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 28, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Troy Christian and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 21 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

