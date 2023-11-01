Willoughby Andrews Osborne grabbed a 3-1 victory at the expense of Kirtland in Ohio boys soccer action on Nov. 1.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kirtland through the first half.

The Phoenix and the Hornets each scored in the final half.

Last season, Kirtland and Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Wickliffe and Kirtland took on Canfield South Range on Oct. 28 at Kirtland High School.

