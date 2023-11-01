Bay Village Bay finally found a way to top Painesville Harvey 2-1 at Bay Village Bay High on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Tough to find an edge early, Bay Village Bay and Painesville Harvey fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Rockets got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 28, Painesville Harvey squared off with Canfield in a soccer game.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.