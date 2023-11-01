OHSAA boys soccer scores for November 1, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bay Village Bay earns stressful win over Painesville Harvey

Bay Village Bay finally found a way to top Painesville Harvey 2-1 at Bay Village Bay High on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Tough to find an edge early, Bay Village Bay and Painesville Harvey fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Rockets got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 28, Painesville Harvey squared off with Canfield in a soccer game.

Cincinnati Moeller defense stifles Dayton Centerville

Cincinnati Moeller’s defense throttled Dayton Centerville, resulting in a 1-0 shutout at Cincinnati Moeller High on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 1-0 advantage over Dayton Centerville through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 28, Dayton Centerville faced off against Mason.

Cincinnati Seven Hills exhales after close call with Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Seven Hills posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati Mariemont on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Cincinnati Seven Hills thundered in front of Cincinnati Mariemont 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Stingers and the Warriors each scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 28, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Troy Christian and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 21 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Kidron Central Christian defense stifles Metamora Evergreen

A suffocating defense helped Kidron Central Christian handle Metamora Evergreen 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Nov. 1.

Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

The Comets got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 28, Metamora Evergreen squared off with Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day in a soccer game.

Mentor Lake Catholic dominates Warren Howland

Mentor Lake Catholic earned a convincing 5-1 win over Warren Howland on Nov. 1 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Recently on Oct. 28, Warren Howland squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a soccer game.

Ottoville defense stifles Findlay Liberty-Benton

Ottoville’s defense throttled Findlay Liberty-Benton, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Nov. 1.

The first half gave Ottoville a 4-0 lead over Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 28, Ottoville faced off against Miller City and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Van Buren on Oct. 28 at Van Buren High School.

St. Marys holds off Lexington

St. Marys topped Lexington 2-1 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Nov. 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Roughriders held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and St. Marys took on Celina on Oct. 26 at Celina High School.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne narrowly defeats Kirtland

Willoughby Andrews Osborne grabbed a 3-1 victory at the expense of Kirtland in Ohio boys soccer action on Nov. 1.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kirtland through the first half.

The Phoenix and the Hornets each scored in the final half.

Last season, Kirtland and Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Wickliffe and Kirtland took on Canfield South Range on Oct. 28 at Kirtland High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.