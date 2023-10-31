A suffocating defense helped Pemberville Eastwood handle Apple Creek Waynedale 2-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 31.

Pemberville Eastwood opened with a 1-0 advantage over Apple Creek Waynedale through the first half.

The Eagles got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Apple Creek Waynedale faced off against Wickliffe.

