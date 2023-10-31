Cincinnati Summit Country Day eventually beat Hamilton Badin 3-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 31.

Tough to find an edge early, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Hamilton Badin fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Silver Knights held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 26, Hamilton Badin squared off with Cincinnati Mercy McAuley in a soccer game.

