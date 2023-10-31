OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 31, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Manchester allows no points against Berlin Hiland

A suffocating defense helped Akron Manchester handle Berlin Hiland 4-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 31.

Canfield defense stifles Alliance

Defense dominated as Canfield pitched a 3-0 shutout of Alliance at Alliance High on Oct. 31 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Cincinnati Seton dominates Dayton Centerville

Cincinnati Seton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 4-1 win over Dayton Centerville during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 31.

Cincinnati Seton breathed fire in front of Dayton Centerville 4-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day posts win at Hamilton Badin’s expense

Cincinnati Summit Country Day eventually beat Hamilton Badin 3-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 31.

Tough to find an edge early, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Hamilton Badin fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Silver Knights held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive allows no points against Lima Shawnee

Defense dominated as Mansfield Madison Comprehensive pitched a 3-0 shutout of Lima Shawnee in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 31.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive charged in front of Lima Shawnee 3-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 31.

Pemberville Eastwood shuts out Apple Creek Waynedale

A suffocating defense helped Pemberville Eastwood handle Apple Creek Waynedale 2-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 31.

Pemberville Eastwood opened with a 1-0 advantage over Apple Creek Waynedale through the first half.

The Eagles got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Warren Champion sprints past Creston Norwayne

Warren Champion handed Creston Norwayne a tough 3-1 loss in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 31.

