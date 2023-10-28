Kalida took extra time to beat Columbus Grove 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 28.

Both teams were shutout in the second overtime period.

Kalida held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Kalida faced off against Coldwater and Columbus Grove took on Ottoville on Oct. 24 at Ottoville High School.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.