OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 28, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Kalida secures multi-overtime win over Columbus Grove

Kalida took extra time to beat Columbus Grove 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 28.

Both teams were shutout in the second overtime period.

Kalida held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Kalida faced off against Coldwater and Columbus Grove took on Ottoville on Oct. 24 at Ottoville High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale allows no points against Bluffton

Defense dominated as Mt. Blanchard Riverdale pitched a 1-0 shutout of Bluffton in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bluffton through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Delta

Defense dominated as Ottawa-Glandorf pitched a 3-0 shutout of Delta in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed in front of Delta 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Titans got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Liberty Center and Delta took on Metamora Evergreen on Oct. 24 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

