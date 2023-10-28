Galena Columbus raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-12 win over Osceola Grace during this Ohio football game on Oct. 28.

The first quarter gave Galena Columbus a 21-6 lead over Osceola Grace.

The Crusaders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-12 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Galena Columbus and Osceola Grace faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Galena Columbus.

Recently on Oct. 14, Galena Columbus squared off with Noblesville HomeSchool in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.