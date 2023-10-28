Toledo Christian’s defense throttled Lakeside Marblehead Danbury, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 28.

Toledo Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 41-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 61-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Toledo Christian faced off against Britton Deerfield and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Stryker on Oct. 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

