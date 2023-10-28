Canfield South Range raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-20 win over Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a tight 7-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Canfield South Range thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canfield South Range faced off against Louisville and Navarre Fairless took on Akron Manchester on Oct. 13 at Navarre Fairless High School.

