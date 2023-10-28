Holgate left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic from start to finish for a 50-12 victory at Holgate High on Oct. 28 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Holgate a 16-6 lead over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.

The Tigers fought to a 36-12 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Holgate stormed to a 44-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Holgate and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Holgate faced off against Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Morenci on Oct. 14 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

