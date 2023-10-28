St. Henry handled De Graff Riverside 28-5 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

St. Henry jumped in front of De Graff Riverside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins’ offense charged in front for a 21-3 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-2 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, De Graff Riverside faced off against Covington and St. Henry took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Oct. 13 at St. Henry.

