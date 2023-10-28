Mechanicsburg handled St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 40-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 27-6 lead over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Mechanicsburg stormed to a 40-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Titans’ 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Mechanicsburg took on Springfield Northeastern on Oct. 13 at Mechanicsburg High School.

