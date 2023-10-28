Minster rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 50-8 win over Bradford during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Minster steamrolled in front of Bradford 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a huge 50-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Minster and Bradford were both scoreless.

The Railroaders outpointed the Wildcats 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Minster faced off against New Bremen and Bradford took on New Madison Tri-Village on Oct. 13 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

