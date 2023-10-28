A suffocating defense helped New Bremen handle Cincinnati College Prep 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

New Bremen opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cincinnati College Prep through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati College Prep faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and New Bremen took on Minster on Oct. 13 at Minster High School.

