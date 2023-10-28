Cedarville collected a solid win over Sidney Lehman Catholic in a 42-28 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cedarville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sidney Lehman Catholic through the first quarter.

The Indians and the Cavaliers dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Cedarville moved over Sidney Lehman Catholic 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cedarville faced off against Springfield Greenon and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Troy Christian on Oct. 13 at Troy Christian High School.

