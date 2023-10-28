Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 63-0 shutout of Lewisburg Tri-County North in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 28-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Flyers fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local thundered to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

