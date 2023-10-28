Waterford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Corning Miller 35-12 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Waterford a 14-0 lead over Corning Miller.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Waterford jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waterford faced off against Glouster Trimble and Corning Miller took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Oct. 13 at Corning Miller High School.

