Hannibal River controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-21 win against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Hannibal River High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Hannibal River jumped in front of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots fought to a 49-7 halftime margin at the Bishops’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans climbed back to within 49-14.

The Bishops enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hannibal River faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Corning Miller on Oct. 13 at Corning Miller High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.