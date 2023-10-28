Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Portsmouth Sciotoville East 61-54 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy on Oct. 27.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Knights kept a 41-24 halftime margin at the Tartans’ expense.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-32 count in the third quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-14 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off with Millersport in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.