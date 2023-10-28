Woodsfield Monroe Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 31-21 win over Crown City South Gallia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Crown City South Gallia started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles and the Rebels were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Crown City South Gallia jumped a meager margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Seminoles pulled off a stirring 17-0 final quarter to trip the Rebels.

