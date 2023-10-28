A suffocating defense helped Lowellville handle Steubenville Catholic Central 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The Rockets registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lowellville faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Oct. 13 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

