Danville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-7 win over McDonald on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Danville roared in front of McDonald 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Danville steamrolled to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Danville held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Danville faced off against Mt Gilead and McDonald took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Oct. 13 at McDonald High School.

