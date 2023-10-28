Malvern eventually beat Salineville Southern Local 35-20 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Malvern darted in front of Salineville Southern Local 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Malvern breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Malvern faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Salineville Southern Local took on Lisbon on Oct. 13 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.