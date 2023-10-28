Norwalk St. Paul raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-20 win over Toronto during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Norwalk St. Paul opened with a 14-7 advantage over Toronto through the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a massive 43-7 gap over the Red Knights at the intermission.

Norwalk St. Paul and Toronto each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toronto faced off against Caldwell.

