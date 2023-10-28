Dalton dismissed Bowerston Conotton Valley by a 54-12 count in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Dalton opened with a 28-6 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Dalton thundered to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central.

